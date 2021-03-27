Covid-19 rate for Birr Area drops but remains relatively high

The Covid-19 rate for Birr Area has dropped in the last week but remains relatively high as it is above the national rate.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from March 9 to March 22.

The rate has dropped again this week in the Birr Area. Two weeks ago, the rate for the Birr area stood at 357.2 and last week it dropped down to 274.8 cases per 100,000. This week, the rate is down to 204.1 cases per 100,000 with 52 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

The rate for Offaly stands at 451.5 cases per 100,000 with the rate for Tullamore at 754.5 cases per 100,000 and the rate for Edenderry at 377.8 cases per 100,000.

the rate for Ireland standing at 158.1 cases per 100,000 as of Friday.