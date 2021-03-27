DON'T FORGET: Make sure to change your clocks tonight

Don't forget to change your clocks tonight.

“Summer time” will commence at 1am on Sunday 28 March 2021 meaning clocks and watches should be put forward one hour at that time.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, remind the general public of the change.

“This year, more than ever, we are all keen to put the short days and dark evenings of winter behind us. The clocks moving forward marks the point when we can move on from winter and look towards summer.

“The winter of 2020-2021 has been the hardest in living memory, but the summer of 2021 will be one of hope, as we begin to overcome Covid-19, re-open our society and economy and move on with our lives,” she said.

Summer time will end at 1am on Sunday, October 24 2021.