Covid-19 cases continuing to increase in Offaly again today

New Covid-19 cases are continuing to increase in Offaly again today.

The latest figures from NPHET show that there were 33 new cases in the county today bringing the total for the last two weeks to 352.

The number of new cases has been consistently high in Offaly this week.

There were 29 new cases on Thursday, 30 on Wednesday, 31 on Tuesday and 30 on Monday bringing the total for the last five days to 153.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly now stands at 451.5 cases per 100,000. The national rate stands at 158.1 cases per 100,000.

TAP TO READ NEXT: Covid-19 cases increase again in two areas in Offaly but falls in another

As of midnight, Thursday, March 25, the HPSC has been notified of 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 233,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 222 were in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of of 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, three in February and six in January. The median ages of those who died was 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years. There has been a total of 4,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.