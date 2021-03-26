Gardai appeal for information after dog stolen in Offaly

Birr Gardai are investigating the theft of a family pet, outside the town, on March 24 last.

The dog is understood to have been taken at approximately 2pm near the Lidl car park on the Tullamore Road, Birr. According to the Gardai, a black BMW saloon with a middle aged man and woman, travelling in the vehicle, who were seen with a dog similar to this one and placing it in the car, was seen in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710.

Meanwhile, the owners of the pet are understood to be “devastated” by the dog's theft. According to them, “multiple eyewitnesses saw him being put into a black BMW saloon car by a blonde woman with an English accent at 2.15pm on the 24/03. Herself and a man that stayed in the car then drove in Tullamore direction and turned up by Birr soccer club.”

They have appealed to anyone with information to contact them on 086 2553738 or the local Garda station.