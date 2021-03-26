Offaly motorist caught speeding on busy road as part of National Slow Down Day

An Offaly motorist is one of 728 people across the country who has been caught speeding on National Slow Down Day.

The Offaly motorist was clocked at 85kph in a 50kph zone on the Arden Road in Tullamore.

Over 100,000 vehicles have been checked as of 5pm on Friday.

There have been excessive speeds clocked including a motorist in Donegal who was caught doing 122kph in a 50kph Zone.

Notable speeds include:

• 122km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

• 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Arden Road Tullamore Offaly

• 83km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Kilknockan Mallow Cork

• 96km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R139 Belcamp Dublin17 Dublin

• 93km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R188 Doocassan Drung Cavan

• 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Wingfield Bray Wicklow

• 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer Kilkenny

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N15 Mullandrait Stranorlar Donegal

• 73km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin18 Dublin

• 114km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin

• 141km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Timmore Newcastle Wicklow

• 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

• 139km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 KILL WEST Kill Kildare

• 83km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N3 Pollamore Far Cavan Cavan

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Tonlegee Road Dublin5 Dublin

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R680 Cork Road Waterford Waterford

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N61 Knockcroghery Roscommon

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Blackparks Athy Kildare

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the St Ann's Hill Blarney Cork

• 80km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R445 Clogheen Monasterevin Kildare

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R417 Paudeenourstown Athy Kildare

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Lower Lucan Road Lucan Dublin

• 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the South Ring Road Cork Cork

• 155km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth

• 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Meakstown Dublin11 Dublin

• 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower Thurles Tipperary

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R742 Parknacross Courtown Wexford

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N24 Gurtnafleur Clonmel Tipperary

• 101km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R513 Caherline Caherconlish Limerick

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 Cnocán An Bhodaigh Na Forbacha Gaillimh

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R428 Raheenadeeragh Athy Kildare

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3004 Killahora Glounthaune Cork

• 62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R393 Townparks Longford Longford

• 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road Limerick Limerick

• 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R310 Carrowncurry Castlebar Mayo

• 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Spy Hill Cobh Cork

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Listellian Letterkenny Donegal

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N6 Ballybrit Galway Galway

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Ballinacurra Road Limerick Limerick

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 Tully Ballynahown Galway

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Drumcaw Monaghan Monaghan

• 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ladytown Naas Kildare

• 115km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N22 An Sliabh Riabhach Baile Bhuirne Chorcaí

• 137km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Meelick Portlaoise Laois

• 114km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R772 Brownswood Enniscorthy Wexford

• 91km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R772 Moyne Lower Enniscorthy Wexford