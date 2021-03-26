Number of patients being treated for Covid-19 falls at Tullamore Hospital

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital has fallen slightly this week.

This time last week, there were 15 patients with the virus being treated at the hospital with two in the Critical Care Unit.

On Monday, that number increased to 16 patients being treated on site but today it has fallen as there are now 13 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital.

However while the overall number has fallen, the number of patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit has increased to three.

TAP TO READ NEXT: Covid-19 cases increase again in two areas in Offaly but falls in another