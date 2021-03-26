Man accused of 54 counts of defilement and sexual exploitation appears in Tullamore court

A MAN will be tried on 54 counts of defilement and sexual exploitation of a child, Tullamore Circuit Court was told last week.

The 44-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have committed the offences between 2008 and 2012.

Colm Smith, SC, defending, told Judge Keenan Johnson a trial date will have to be fixed for the man.

Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the matter to June 29 next for mention.

The accused is on bail and conditions of the bail included the surrender of his passport, an undertaking that he not contact any witnesses in the case, and a prohibition on him using any online dating websites, either in his own name or any other name.