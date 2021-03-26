BREAKING: Third Covid-19 Community testing centre opens in Offaly

Despite the fall in Birr's Covid-19 numbers, there continues to be high numbers of Covid-19 cases in the local community and its surrounding areas.

For this reason, the HSE announced yesterday that it's organising, in partnership with Safetynet, a second temporary testing site at Crinkill GAA grounds, Crinkill from 10am this morning until 12.30pm.

People are being invited to come along and get tested for Covid-19 and no appointment is needed. People can just turn up this morning between the designated times where public health doctors will be available to answer any questions about Covid-19 or the Covid-19 vaccines.

Later this afternoon, a second community testing centre will open in Camcor Park community centre, Scurragh between 2pm and 4pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, 315 people were tested for Covid-19 at the new walk in testing facility in Tullamore yesterday. The centre at the Aura Leisure Centre was opened to try and break the chains of transmission in Offaly. The county has the highest incidence rate in the country at 450 per 100,000 population, the national average is 159.