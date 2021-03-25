BREAKING: Covid-19 rate skyrockets again in Tullamore and also rises in another area in Offaly

The Covid-19 rate has skyrocketed again in the Tullamore Area this week and it has also risen significantly in the Edenderry Area. In better news, the rate has fallen again in the Birr Area.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from March 9 to March 22 which has been released this evening.

The Tullamore Area continues to have the highest rate in the country and it has skyrocketed again this week. This time last week, the rate for the Tullamore Area stood at a very high 483.6 cases per 100,000 but it has now jumped to 754.5 cases per 100,000. There have been 220 new cases in the Tullamore Area in the last two weeks. The next highest rate for an area in the country is Buncrana in Donegal which has a rate of 518.6.

TAP TO READ NEXT: Second walk-in Covid-19 test centre to open in Offaly

The rate has also increased in the Edenderry Area and now stands at 377.8 cases per 100,000. This time last week the rate stood at 300.1. There have been 88 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile there is better news in the Birr Area where the rate has dropped again this week. Two weeks ago, the rate for the Birr area stood at 357.2 and last week it dropped down to 274.8 cases per 100,000. This week, the rate is down to 204.1 cases per 100,000 with 52 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

TAP TO SEE NEXT: Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stands at 450.2 cases per 100,000. Last week the rate was down to 350.2 cases per 100,000. There have been 351 new cases in Offaly in the two week period up to March 25.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has increased slightly this week to 159.5 cases per 100,000.