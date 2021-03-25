Second Offaly walk-in Covid-19 test centre announced

A second Covid-19 testing centre will open tomorrown, Friday, March 26, in Birr.

Due to the current high level of Covid-19 cases in the Birr area, the HSE in partnership with SafetyNet will hold a testing centre at Camcor Park Community Centre, Scurragh on Friday from 2pm to 4pm.

There is no appointment necessary and Public Health Doctors will be available to answer any questions you have about Covid-19 or the Covid-19 vaccines. #StaySafe #HoldFirm

This comes hot the heels of a testing centre also opening its doors in Tullamore at the town's Leisure Centre due to high numbers of Covid-19 cases in the town.