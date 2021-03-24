Dog fouling and illegal dumping continue to blight areas across Offaly

Dog fouling and illegal dumping continue to blight areas across south and west Offaly, a recent Municipal District meeting heard.

Speaking at the March meeting of Birr Municipal District, Cllr John Carroll pointed out how dumping in the towns and villages was an issue along with continued dog fouling.

“Even yesterday, a small trailer of rubbish was dumped in a housing estate in Birr. How can people do this,” he remarked.

According to the independent councillor, dog fouling also continued to be an issue and asked whether more bins to allow walkers to dispose of their dog foul could be provided in areas around the towns and village. “People are just angry about this issue,” he added.

Later, Cllr John Clendennen voiced concerns over illegal dumping where “people were able to travel down country roads or elsewhere and dump full suites of furniture”. “Obviously, the fines and the consequences aren't severe enough. I think this is an area of focus that we are going to have look at and ensure that we apply the necessary attention over the short or middle term,” he continued.