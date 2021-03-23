LATEST: Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Offaly as county's rate increases again

Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Offaly as county's rate increases again today.

There were 31 new cases in Offaly today bringing the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county up to 443.8 cases per 100,000. The rate yesterday stood at 424.6. There have been 331 new cases in the county in the last two weeks.

The rate for Offaly is far ahead of Longford which has the second highest rate. The rate for Longford is down to 269.1 cases per 100,000 and there were no new cases in that county today.

The rate for the country stands at 158.3 cases per 100,000.

TAP TO VIEW NEXT: Do you recognise anyone in this gallery of team pictures from the Offaly archives

As of midnight, Monday, March 22, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 231,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 151 in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 24 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Twelve deaths occurred in March, ten in February and two in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49 - 100 years. There has been a total of 4,610* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 357 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

TAP TO READ NEXT: Man ordered to pay victim after 'savage' Offaly assault