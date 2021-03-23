Gardaí probe discovery of man's body at Offaly apartment

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body in Offaly earlier today.

The body was discovered at the Downshire apartment complex adjacent to the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre in Edenderry early on Tuesday morning, March 23.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene before 9am on Tuesday.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that the body of the deceased has been removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for a post mortem.