Emergency services respond as school bus and car crash in Offaly
Gardaí and emergency services responded this afternoon to the scene of a crash between a car and a school bus in Tullamore.
The collision occurred at Collins Lane, Ballin Ri, Tullamore this afternoon at approximately 3pm.
Gardaí confirmed the crash involved a car and a bus and it's understood the bus was a school bus.
Gardaí also confirmed that no injuries were reported.
The road is now clear.
