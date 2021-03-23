Emergency services respond as school bus and car crash in Offaly

Gardaí and emergency services responded this afternoon to the scene of a crash between a car and a school bus in Tullamore.

The collision occurred at Collins Lane, Ballin Ri, Tullamore this afternoon at approximately 3pm.

Gardaí confirmed the crash involved a car and a bus and it's understood the bus was a school bus.

Gardaí also confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The road is now clear.

TAP TO VIEW NEXT: Do you recognise anyone in this gallery of team pictures from the Offaly archives