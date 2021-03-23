Offaly's friendly fox to feature on new TV documentary

Offaly farmer Tony Bergin and his friendly fox companion are set to feature on Cumhacht an Nádúir, a new two-part documentary for TG4.

The two-part documentary will air on March 24 and March 31 and looks at the solace nature has offered during this pandemic and how it may fuel the debate for a broader range of wildlife habitat and land management.

"A positive consequence of the coronavirus is the way in which it has led many of us to value and explore our natural surroundings. Access to wilderness areas, coastlines and parklands has provided much-needed solace during this pandemic.

"In this two-part documentary, Cumhacht an Nádúir, we find out if this greater awareness has been of any benefit to wildlife, and whether a greater natural balance can emerge from the lockdown experience," producers said.

"What happens when sites fall strangely and beautifully silent, when nature is given a chance to breathe and to revive? Has this twelve-month period implanted a greater need to protect and expand our wilderness areas?

"In the hands of presenter Darach Ó Murchú, an environmental educator who was given permission to travel outside of his own restricted area, we visit some of Ireland’s most celebrated destinations and tourist sites: Malin Head, the Blaskets, Glendalough, and Garnish Island, as well as community spaces and local areas of beauty.

"We capture these locations during a near total absence of visitors and we consider how wildlife has behaved in their absence. Post-lockdown, we return to evaluate how these landscapes could be better managed in the crucial years ahead.

"In this series, Darach meets Tony Bergin a retired farmer, from Coolanure, Co Offaly. During lockdown, he’s been feeding and befriending a local fox he’s called Covey."