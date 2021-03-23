Number of patients in Tullamore hospital with Covid-19 reduces in last 24 hours

The umber of patients in Tullamore hospital with Covid-19 has reduced in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now 15 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital. Two of these patients are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

A day earlier, there were 19 patients being treated for Covid-19 with two patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

According to the HSE, there are 18 vacant General Beds and one vacant Critical Care Unit Bed in the hospital however the latest trolley watch figures from the INMO there were five patients awaiting admission to the hospital this morning in the hospital's Emergency Department.

Elsewhere in the region, there are 11 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Portlaoise, seven in Mullingar and three in Ballinalsoe.

Nationally the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated across all hospitals has reduced from 359 to 342 in the last 24 hours.