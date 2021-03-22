New Covid-19 cases remain high in Offaly as county still has worst rate in Ireland

New Covid-19 cases remain high in Offaly today as the county still has worst rate in Ireland.

Latest figures show that there were 30 new cases in Offaly today bringing the total number for the last two weeks to 331.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county now stands at 424.6 cases per 100,000. That is far higher than the rate of the second highest county, Longford, which stands at 269.1 cases per 100,000. The national rate stands at 157.1 cases per 100,000.

TAP TO READ NEXT: 'Frightening' Covid-19 outbreak at Offaly creche

As of midnight, Sunday, March 21, the HPSC has been notified of 520 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 231,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 242 were in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 158 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 359 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 81 are in ICU. Fourteen additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,588 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “It is a very welcome development to see new visitation guidance for nursing homes coming into effect from today. As we begin to experience the benefits of vaccination, it is a reminder of what we are collectively working towards, a vaccination rollout that, along with our other protective measures, will end this pandemic.

“People have worked exceptionally hard over the past three months to reduce transmission in our communities. We have shown time and again that we can act collectively to protect one another. Please keep this going over the coming weeks.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said; “For the week of the 7th-13th of March, 60% of disease incidence is taking place through close contact transmission and 24% in the community. 59% of transmissions are occurring in households. Outside of the household, almost half of transmissions are occurring in social gatherings and the workplace.”

Dr. Cillian de Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “The B117 variant, Ireland’s most dominant variant of COVID-19 accounts for more than 90% of our cases and is extremely transmissible. Public health advice aims to limit the opportunities this virus has to spread, and it should be noted that B117 does not need much opportunity to do so. The most effective way to stop the spread of this variant and all variants of COVID-19 is to limit your social contacts and follow public health advice.”