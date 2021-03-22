PROPERTY WATCH: Prime development opportunity in centre of Offaly town is a potential bargain

This prime development opportunity in the centre of an Offaly town is a potential bargain.

The derelict town centre dwelling in Birr comes with a price tag of just €45,000 but sits on a site of c. 0.017 hectares/0.04 acres.

The property is strategically located fronting on to Mill Street, adjacent to a large public car park, Super Valu etc.

It is zoned ‘Town Centre/Mixed’ in the Draft Birr Town Development Plan 2021 to 2027.