MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue renewed appeal for man missing from the Midlands

Gardaí in the Midlands are renewing their appeal to the public seeking assistance in trying to locate missing person.

William Delaney, was aged 56 years when he was reported missing, from Portlaoise since Wednesday afternoon, January 31, 2019.

William is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes. It is not known what William was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.