Offaly beautician launches 'unique' online store

An Offaly beautician has launched a 'unique' online store.

Skinandbeauty.ie is described as a unique online store for all things skin, health and beauty related. From skin detox luxury masks to inner health supplements, Skinandbeauty.ie covers all skincare needs.

Founded by Olivia Murray in November 2020, you can get all your virtual products under one virtual roof that takes the guesswork out of buying skincare.

Olivia, who also owns Opium Skin and Beauty in Tulllamore, believes in using leading brands in the skin health industry such as IMAGE and Environ, whilst also stocking other well-known brands such as Heliocare, a brand completely dedicated to protect the skin from the sun rays, environmental aggressors and free radicals; Dermaceutic, a skincare brand that works hand-in-hand in preparing the skin for peels as well as protecting the skin after a peel procedure and also Marie Reynolds London whom Olivia works closely with in the UK, another renowned skincare brand that incorporates wellbeing and professional skincare to treat clients.

Skinandbeauty.ie are all about treating from the inside-out, not only looking at your skin concerns but treating your overall health and wellbeing as general wellness plays a huge part in skin health. Olivia’s ethos is all about helping her clients achieve optimal skin health by using skincare that is both cosmeceutical and mindful of the skin’s natural barrier.

Having worked in the skincare industry for the past fifteen years, Olivia has a wealth of skincare knowledge and her approach is very unique. She is committed to taking the client on the full journey and treating them as a whole to build their skincare story. She considers all of their habits including their lifestyle, sleeping patterns, stress factors right down to the clients digestion. Oliva explains the gut is where skin health really begins and from this she is committed to treating the client from the inside out consistently making sure that her clients are always receiving the best care and advice.

In 2018, Olivia was one of only five skin therapists in Ireland that was invited to join Dr. Des Fernandez, creator of Environ Skincare and pioneer of micro needling for an intimate brunch in Dublin where she had an opportunity to pick his brain and talk about all things skin related.

The research and developmental side of Olivia’s business is a continuous one and Oliva has done an extensive amount of research on psoriasis using Dermalux LED phototherapy, which is light therapy that helps to treat eczema and psoriasis. Oliva’s experience and extensive knowledge in skincare had led her to view skin in a very unique way, looking at the clients from the inside out.