Superb holding of prime land in Offaly going up for auction

An exceptional opportunity to acquire a superb holding of circa.147.87 acres of prime land located between Geashill and Killeigh is now on offer by online auction.

This parcel of prime land is being offered for sale by online auction on the April 23 at 3pm on www.lslauctions.com. Please register your interest with GVM Auctioneers if you wish to bid at the auction.

An aerial video can be viewed on www.youtube.com by searching “GVM Raheenduff”.

This prime agricultural land will be offered for sale in five lots. The first lot comprising of C.20.48 acres is located at Raheenduff, Geashill, Tullamore. This block of land is currently laid out in grass and would be described as top quality with extensive road frontage. This parcel may be ideal for a dwelling (subject to planning approval).

The second lot to be offered for sale comprises of C.59.20 acres at Raheenduff, Geashill. This land adjoins lot 1 and again has extensive road frontage. This parcel may be ideal for a dwelling (subject to planning approval). This land contains a small, gently sloped valley which can be seen in the pictures with a stream flowing through.

There’s a livestock pen located centrally within this land. The third lot comprises of C.79.68 acres and incorporates lots 1 & 2 above.

The fourth lot will comprise of C.33.85 acres at Ballycollin, Geashill. This block of land is currently laid out in grass and would be described as good quality grazing land. Neighbouring land is in tillage. This parcel is accessed with a short laneway to which there is a right of way over. An ideal block of land with potential for meadow or zero grazing.

The fifth lot will comprise of C.34.34 acres at Newtown, Killeigh. Benefited by having a derelict house to front, stone outbuildings to side and rear along with a 3 span free standing lean-to shed and livestock pen. This block of land is currently laid out in grass and would be described as good grazing land with extensive road frontage. An ideal block of land to set up a farming enterprise. Located nearby Glenisk Dairies. There are no entitlements being sold with this land.

The solicitor looking after this sale is Mr. Brian Mahon, Hoey & Denning Solicitors, High St., Tullamore. Contact GVM Auctioneers Tullamore on 05793-21196 for further details.