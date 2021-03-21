STUNNING: Photographer creates stunning St Patrick's Day picture in Offaly sky

To mark St. Patrick's Day, Edenderry photographer Jeremy Simpson captured an amazing shot in the skies above the town.

The talented photographer explained: "Offaly County Council asked me to come up with something a bit more different for these strange times to celebrate another St. Patrick's Day in level 5. I came up with plotting way points from Google maps in the shape of a shamrock for my drone to follow. This was not easy and took a few days to plan out but let me know your thoughts," he added.

The result was absolutely amazing.