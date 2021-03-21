Plans unveiled for apartment building to the rear of popular Offaly pub

Plans have been unveiled for construction of an apartment building to the rear of a popular Offaly pub.

Plans are set to be lodged shortly with Offaly county Council seeking permission to erect an apartment building to the rear of Logan's Bar in Edenderry.

The two storey building will comprise ten one-bedroom apartments and two two-storey apartments.

To facilitate the proposed works, the derelict outbuildings, storage sheds and boundary wall currently in place will be demolished.