Two Offaly houses sell above their estimates at on-line auction

Two houses in Offaly sold for above their respective estimates at on-line auction on Friday.

This house in Croghan sparked a bidding war as three bidders battled it out for the property. The two-bedroom bungalow had an initial estimate of €72,000 but it finally sold for €96,000.

This house in Banagher had two interested parties and it eventually sold for €89,000. It had an estimate of €85,000.