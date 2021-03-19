Offaly woman admits deceiving insurance company over alleged road accident

AN Offaly woman pleaded guilty today (Friday, March 19) to dishonestly inducing an insurance company to make a compensation payout.

Aisling Murray, 36, of 10 Castlecourt, Daingean, entered the guilty plea at Tullamore Circuit Court.

She admitted causing loss by deception contrary to the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001.

Ms Murray admitted that between December 29, 2018 and January 18, 2019, she dishonestly, with the intention of making a gain for herself or another person, by deception, induced AIG Insurance to pay financial compensation in respect of an alleged road traffic accident at Derrycoffey, Co Offaly on December 29, 2019, thereby causing a loss to AIG Insurance.

Ms Murray only spoke during the brief appearance to reply “Guilty” when she was arraigned and the charge was put to her.

Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner, BL, told Judge Keenan Johnson there was a background to the offence and she asked him to order a probation report.

Judge Johnson remanded Ms Murray on continuing bail to appear in court again on June 29 next and ordered the preparation of the probation report.