An area in Offaly now has highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland according to the latest figures.

The updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from March 2 to March 15 shows that the rate of the virus has risen in two areas while falling significantly in the third.

The Tullamore Area now has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland as the rate for the area increased again this week. The 14 day Incidence Rate for the area is now at 483.6 cases per 100,000 with 141 new cases in the last two weeks. Last week the rate for the Tullamore Area was 418.4 cases per 100,000.

The rate in the Edenderry Area has also increased this week. Last week the rate for the area stood at 161.3 cases per 100,000 but it has now increased to 300.1 cases per 100,000 with 70 new cases in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile the Birr Area has seen the rate drop again this week. Two weeks ago, the rate for the Birr area stood at 498.5 cases per 100,000. It fell to 357.2 last week and this week the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area is down to 274.8 cases per 100,000. There have been 70 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

As of Friday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stands at 350.2 cases per 100,000, down only slightly from the previous week. There have been 273 new cases in Offaly in the two week period up to March 18.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has fallen to 150.8 cases per 100,000.