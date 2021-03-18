SO CLOSE: Midlands player just one number away from scooping massive EuroMillions jackpot

A EuroMillions player from the Midlands came very close to winning the €73,410,604 jackpot in last night’s draw after matching five numbers and one lucky star.

The lucky ticket holder won €165,027 in the Tuesday night draw after coming just one lucky star number shy of scooping the overall jackpot.

The ticket holder bought their winning EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw in Aldi on the Harbour Road in Longford.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for the draw were: 23, 25, 32, 35, 47 and lucky stars 02, 06.

A Dublin player found themselves in a similar position after last night’s draw as they also matched five numbers and one lucky star to win €165,027.

The Dublin winner bought their EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket at Tesco in the Stillorgan Shopping Centre on the day of the draw.

Meanwhile, the biggest winner in last night’s draw was a Dublin player who won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000. EuroMillions players in the Ballycoolin area of Dublin are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after it was revealed that the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Sunday, March 14 in the Mace shop at the Maxol service station in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night's (Tuesday, March 16) draw were: 10, 24, 29, 35, 45.

All three winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of last night’s €73,410,604 EuroMillions jackpot, there were more than 56,000 players in Ireland who won prizes. This Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot (March 19) is now set to roll to an estimated €85 million.