Further medical investigations of man accused in fatal Offaly road crash

A MAN accused of dangerous driving causing death is undergoing further medical investigations and will be unavailable for trial for at least a month, Tullamore Circuit Court was told.

Judge Keenan Johnson heard that John Hickey, 68, Beechlawn, Killane, Edenderry, is being investigated for a heart valve difficulty.

Examination of a vehicle is also being carried out in an effort to ascertain its speed using its diagnostics, the court was also told.

A trial date is being sought for Mr Hickey who is accused of causing the death of Anthony Leavy by his dangerous driving at Clonmeen, Rhode on June 14, 2020.

When the case came before the Circuit Court in November 2020 Judge Johnson was told the accused was having radio therapy for prostate cancer and his condition would be reviewed early this year.

Judge Johnson said he was acutely conscious of the sensitivies of the matter for the family involved but it would be two to three months before a trial could take place.

Kevin White, BL, prosecuting (instructed by Offaly state solicitor Sandra Mahon), said the prosecution would also be having Mr Hickey assessed and the family of the deceased were anxious that the matter be progressed as quickly as possible.

Judge Johnson adjourned the case to this Friday, March 19 for mention, and remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear before Tullamore Circuit Court again on June 29 next.