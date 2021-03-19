Offaly school gets go ahead to demolish prefabs to construct new art room

Offaly school has been given the go ahead to demolish prefabs to allow for the construction of a new art room.

The Sacred Heart School in Tullamore applied for permission from Offaly County Council to demolish existing prefabs on the south east of the site to make way for the construction of a new single-storey art room and all associated site development.

The plans also include the construction of a canopy at the school.

Planning permission was granted by Offaly County Council with five conditions attached.