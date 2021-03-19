Plans for large solar farm on outskirts of Tullamore put on hold

Plans for a large solar farm on the outskirts of Tullamore have been put on hold.

Offaly Solar Energy AS Ltd is seeking permission for the energy scheme across 53ha at Lackan and Derries between Tullamore and Daingean however Offaly County Council has sought further information on the project before making a decision.

Along with the solar panels, it is proposed that there will be 68 battery storage units and the power generated will be transmitted by an underground cable to the Thornsberry ESB sub-station.

According to the planning application documents, the grid connection will be 9km long and will run under the townlands of Derries, Lackan, Kilmurry, Derrygrogan Little and Big, Wood of O, Carndarragh, Derrynagall, Ballydaly, Puttaghaun and Ardan.