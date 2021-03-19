Green light given for extensive renovations to 18th century house of 'artistic importance' in Offaly

The green light has been given for extensive renovations to an 18th century house of 'artistic importance' in Offaly

The works will be carried out at Roosk House on the outskirts of Edenderry and close to the Kildare border.

The plans call for the demolition of an existing utility room and bathroom and the construction of contemporary style two storey extension to the west side and the rear of the existing farm dwelling which is a protected structure. Also included in the plans is the restoration of the existing farm dwelling, internally and externally.

Permission was also granted to close off the existing vehicular entrance and replace it with a new wider and safer vehicular entrance, with new stone piers and new gates. The ambitious plans also include the conversion of an existing, disused shed into home office, wc, and domestic use storage area.

Offaly County Council has granted permission for the project with 11 conditions attached.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, Roosk House was built circa 1800.

In its appraisal, the NIAH says that the fine tooled limestone door surround on the front elevation of Roosk House contributes to the structure's significance and adds 'an artistic importance' to the house.

The appraisal continues: "The door surround is of a higher quality than is typically found on farmhouses of this size and age with a well executed keystone and patera enlivening the otherwise unadorned elevation. The outbuildings and partially cobbled yard provide a fitting setting for the house and together this group of structures contribute to the architectural heritage of County Offaly."

