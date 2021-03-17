Three Tullamore music students celebrate after receiving diplomas.

Edel Bracken of Ballycumber, Co.Offaly, Justin Ryan of Mountmellick, Laois and Darren Fitzpatrick of Clara, Co.Offaly – all students at “The Academy of Music” in Tullamore; have taken recent times to their advantage and completed their London Music Diploma Examinations.

The Academy of Music is an Exam Centre for many examining bodies, mainly The Royal Irish Academy of Music for its graded exams, but is also an Exam Center for the London Victoria College of Music.

Last month The London Victoria College of Music examined Edel in her Piano Performance for her Associate Diploma; Justin in his Voice/Singing Licentiate Performance Diploma and Darren in his Voice/Singing Licentiate Performance Diploma exams with follow up interviews.

Edel, Justin and Darren were all awarded Honours Diplomas.

Staff and Students of The Academy would like to congratulate them on their great achievement in these extraordinary times.

