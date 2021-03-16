All systems go for first ever virtual St Patrick's Day parade in Offaly town

LIKE all other St Patrick's Day parades, the annual Clara event has fallen victim once again to the coronavirus.

However parade organiser Bertie McMahon has organised a virtual online parade today, St Patrick's Day.

Bertie, who has organised one of the largest parades in the Midlands for many years has put together hundreds of images from his archives.

These images will be shown on “Little Town Media” social media platforms today (Wednesday, March 17) from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.

Bertie would like to thank all those who have made the event possible including Lloyd Bracken, Barry Flynn, Ricey Scully, Tony Berry, P.J. Ward, Kevin Lalor Fitzpatrick and the local media.

Sport, music, fun, entertainment and great memories will all be featured.

Singers will include Joe Reilly, accompanied by Martin Poland, Teresa Flynn and Pat Mullen, singing his own song about Clara and Davy Kavanagh.

Matt Fleming, Ferry Rock and Vin Dunne all feature from 1989 while is is also music from the Morinos.

The national anthem will be sung by Billy Digan.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Offaly's first All-Ireland senior football final win in 1971 and to mark the occasion the winning captain, Willie Bryan will officially open the virtual parade.

To finish the show music by the Silver Spire Ceili Band from Mullingar will be played along with dancing from the Ganley Dancers from Clara.