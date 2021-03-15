Heavy machinery stolen from Bord na Mona facility in Offaly

Heavy machinery has been stolen from a Bord na Mona facility in Offaly

Tullamore Gardaí are currently investigating the theft of Bord Na Mona machinery from Kilclonfert Bog between the March 6 and March 8.

If you know of their whereabouts or have any information regarding their movements please contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600.

Gardai are also asking that if you see any machinery being moved from bog lands to contact your local Garda Station.