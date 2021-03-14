BREAKING: Offaly has highest rate of Covid in Ireland again after another increase in cases

Offaly has highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland once again after another increase in new cases today.

Offaly had dropped to second for the last number of days for Incidence Rate for the virus behind Longford but while the rate has dropped in Longford, it remains stubbornly high in Offaly.

Latest figures from The National Public Health Emergency Team show that there were 37 new cases in Offaly today bringing the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county up to 386.1 per 100,000, the highest in the country.

Yesterday, there were 21 new cases in the county and the rate had fallen to 351.5.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 13, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 145 were in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. Four counties reported no new cases today.

As of 8am today, 349 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.