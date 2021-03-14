WATCH: Shane Lowry with super chip in as he moves up leaderboard at The Players Championship

Shane Lowry is back into the Top 20 at The Players Championship on the PGA Tour after a three under par 69 on Saturday.

His round included four birdies including this superb chip in at the 13th hole.

It leaves the Offaly golfer in a tie for 16th place on five under par going into the final round today. He is back on course at 5.25pm Irish time today.

Lee Westwood leads the way on thirteen under par with Bryson DeChambeau two shots behind.