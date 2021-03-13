Reduction in new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly but rate for county remains very high

There has been a reduction in new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly today but the rate for county remains high.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show there were 21 new cases on the virus in Offaly today compared to 34 on Friday and 31 on Thursday. There have been 274 new cases in the county in the last two weeks bringing the total for the county since the start of the pandemic to 3,531.

Offaly still has the second highest rate in the country at 351.5 cases per 100,000 with only Longford having a higher rate. The rate for the country is down to 155.3 cases per 100,000.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Three deaths occurred in March, 12 in February, one in January. The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years. There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, March 12, the HPSC has been notified of 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 226,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 235 were in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties**

As of 8am today, 340 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 10, 570,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

409,662 people have received their first dose

160,729 people have received their second dose