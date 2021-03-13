Covid cases falling right across Offaly but rate remains very high in two areas

The updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from February 23 to March 8 shows that the rate of the virus has fallen across the county however it remains very high in two areas.

Last week, the Birr area stood at 498.5 cases per 100,000, one of the highest in the country. It has fallen significantly this week to 357.2 cases per 100,000 with 91 cases in the last two weeks.

The rate for the Tullamore Area has also reduced in the last seven days but still remains very high. The 14 day Incidence Rate for the area is now at 418.4 cases per 100,000 with 122 new cases in the last two weeks. Last week, the rate stood at 459.5 cases per 100,000 and the previous week it was as high as 555.6. There have been 122 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

The Edenderry Area has by far the lowest rate in the county and it has dropped considerably this week. here have been 48 new cases in the last two weeks and the 14 Day Incidence Rate has dropped to 161.3 cases per 100,000. The number stood at 231.5 per 100,000 last week.

As of Friday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stands at 370.7 cases per 100,000, down only slightly from the previous week. There have been 289 new cases in Offaly in the two week period up to March 11.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has fallen to 159.3 cases per 100,000.