Driver caught doing crazy speed near Offaly school

Offaly gardái have issued a warning after catching a driver speeding near an Offaly primary school.

"Back to school means children walking on the roads early morning again," gardaí said.

During a speeding operation in Birr in a 50 km/h zone in the vicinity of a National School, a number of drivers were caught speeding.

One driver was clocked doing 84km/h in a 50km/h zone near the school

All offenders are to be dealt with by way of fixed charge notices.