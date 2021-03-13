Substantial funding granted for restoration of the historic church and graveyard in Offaly

Substantial funding has been granted in the Bord na Mona Transition Fund towards the restoration of the historic church and graveyard.

Cllr Noel Cribbin has warmly welcomed substantial funding granted in the Bord na Mona Transition Fund towards the restoration of the historic church and graveyard at Monasteroris just outside Edenderry.

"The graveyard has sadly gone into a neglected state and local man Noel (Duke) Connell, who is a regular visitor out to his family plot, was among several who brought it to my attention and who were saddened to see it in such a sad state," the fine Gael councillor said.

"I contacted Amanda Pedlow who is Heritage Officer with Offaly County Council to call out and inspect the site with myself, Duke and Dermot Byrne, local CE supervisor.

"I was delighted to receive a call last week from Amanda who had put together, alongside her counterpart in Laois County Council, a project to the Transition Fund to reinstate historical sites in both counties.

"Their project was successful and was awarded €900,000, €450,000 for each county.

"Out of this funding, there is one site picked from the three municipal areas in Offaly and we are delighted here in Edenderry that Amanda kept Monasteroris in mind and indeed nobody knows better than Amanda the history and importance of this site.

"I look forward to progressing this project with the local Historical society members, Tidy Town members, CE Scheme and we’ll welcome any help and assistance from the community who may have family members interned at Monasteroris and we can work together with Amanda into restoring this site and a place to visit that we can all be proud of.

"I thank Amanda for her great work and success in obtaining such substantial funding and look forward to working with her on this project," Cllr Cribbin concluded.