Window Display competition organised by St Patrick's Day in Offaly town

Although there will not be a parade on St. Patrick's Day in Tullamore for a second year running, the St Patrick's Day Parade committee has organised a Best Window Display competition.

“This competition was always part of the festivities and we have decided to hold it this year to keep up the tradition and to remind people that the committee is still in place and we are set for a big parade in 2022," stated parade secretary/PRO Sean O' Brien.

Mr O'Brien said the Tullamore parade has become an essential part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations with the whole community taking part in some way.

“Shops and businesses made a great effort to decorate their windows to mark the great occasion and we notice that some businesses have already decorated their windows for this year. We have a Perpetual Trophy, sponsored by the John Flanagan Developments group, and a special prize for the winner which will be presented within Covid regulations after the event," outlined Mr O' Brien.

He said the committee members are really looking forward to 2020 when they, like everyone else, hope that the Covid issue will be well behind us.

The committee is planning to have a major parade then which will be a fitting celebration of a brighter future for the community.

“Meanwhile lets get those windows decorated,” urged Mr O' Brien.