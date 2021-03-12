Offaly residents urged to look out for occupants of suspicious car

Alert follows a theft in the area

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly residents urged to look out for occupants of suspicious car

Offaly residents urged to look out for occupants of suspicious car

Gardaí are looking for the public's help in identifying the occupants of a car seen acting suspiciously in Offaly on Thursday night, March 11.

"We are seeking the publics assistance in identifying the occupants of a white VW Passat Estate with a chrome roof rack which was seen acting suspiciously near a van in Birr tonight at 8.30pm," they said.

Tools had been stolen from the van.

Any sightings or information can be directed to your local Garda station.