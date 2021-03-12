Offaly residents urged to look out for occupants of suspicious car
Alert follows a theft in the area
Gardaí are looking for the public's help in identifying the occupants of a car seen acting suspiciously in Offaly on Thursday night, March 11.
"We are seeking the publics assistance in identifying the occupants of a white VW Passat Estate with a chrome roof rack which was seen acting suspiciously near a van in Birr tonight at 8.30pm," they said.
Tools had been stolen from the van.
Any sightings or information can be directed to your local Garda station.
