Offaly residents urged to look out for occupants of suspicious car

Gardaí are looking for the public's help in identifying the occupants of a car seen acting suspiciously in Offaly on Thursday night, March 11.

"We are seeking the publics assistance in identifying the occupants of a white VW Passat Estate with a chrome roof rack which was seen acting suspiciously near a van in Birr tonight at 8.30pm," they said.

Tools had been stolen from the van.

Any sightings or information can be directed to your local Garda station.