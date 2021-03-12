Offaly's 'Communities:Together Yet Apart' initiative proves great success

The past year brought with it many changes and we have all including those at Offaly Local Development Company have learnt how to adapt, become creative while being mindful of public health and the needs of our communities and businesses.

Over the coming weeks, the Tribune will showcase some of these initiatives and supports that took place across our community in order to provide creative responses to these new needs and to continue to provide existing supports to prevailing needs.

This week, we feature the 'Communities: Together Yet Apart' initiative, which was launched in May 2020. Supported by Birr 20:20 and Offaly County Council’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, ‘Communities: Together Yet Apart’ provided some socially distanced bingo and entertainment from local performer Dickie Donnelly.

From there, the team from Offaly Local Development Company travelled the length and breadth of County Offaly bringing activities into estates and residential areas.

Over an eight week period, the team facilitated over fifty events, visiting 38 residential areas and three nursing units.

Louise Larkin, of Offaly Local Development Company, explained that “the aim of this initiative was to give people a safe social connection and reassure them that here in Offaly Local Development Company we’re constantly adapting to support communities through this strange period”.

Support came from numerous places throughout this initiative. Members of An Garda Siochána, and in particular the Community Gardaí, attended a multitude of these events, and helped in any way they could. Community Garda Lisa Tuohy stated that the events “brought the community together at such a difficult and lonely time”. Support of local businesses was also appreciated, with the true spirit of community really coming to the fore.