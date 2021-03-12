Men in court after violent incident in Offaly housing estate

THREE men, including a father and son, pleaded guilty on Thursday (March 11) to charges arising from a major public order incident in Tullamore nearly a year ago.

James McCarthy, 50, of 160 Arden View, Tullamore and his son John McCarthy, 21, with an address at 29 Puttaghaun Close, Tullamore, admitted violent disorder in Arden View on April 9, 2020, when they were arraigned at the local Circuit Court.

A third defendant, Michael Sweeney, of 146 Arden View, who will be 19 next week, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting Thomas Power when he appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson.

All three were remanded on continuing bail to appear in court again on June 29 next for sentence.

The court heard a juvenile had previously pleaded guilty to an offence arising from the same incident.

Judge Johnson was told there eight co-accused in all and an effort had been made to keep factions separate.

On Tuesday the court was told a man who pleaded guilty to violent disorder in had himself been injured in the incident.

When Mark Power, 41, of 119 Arden View, Tullamore entered his plea, defence counsel Geraldine Fitzpatrick told the court that while Mr Power had previous convictions, he had not been in trouble for some time.

Ms Fitzpatrick sought a medical report for the accused because of the injuries he received in the incident which gave rise to the charge.

Judge Johnson adjourned sentence to June 29 next and directed the preparation of the medical report.

He also extended Mr Power's legal aid to cover the cost of the report.

A second man, Sean Power, aged 19 and also of 119 Arden View, Tullamore, was arraigned on Tuesday and likewise pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

He also admitted causing criminal damage and defence counsel Gerard Groarke said that related to damage to a vehicle in the same incident and he had brought €220 to court as compensation.

Mr Groarke said mediation was being organised in the matter and an experienced local mediator had been engaged.

He said a probation report was also being sought by the defence and he noted this was the young man's first time to come before the Circuit Court.

Judge Johnson adjourned sentence in Sean Power's case to June 29.