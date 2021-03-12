Offaly town comes up with novel way to mark St Patrick's Day

The organisers of the Edenderry St Patrick's Day Parade have come up with a nice way of marking the day this year with events cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

A statement read: "On behalf of the Edenderry St Patrick's Day parade, we would like to wish you all a happy St Patrick's Day.

"Unfortunately due to current restrictions, there will not be a parade again this year, however, we are trying to keep everyone's spirits up.

"We, the committee, have decided to organise sound on the street through speakers, THIS IS NOT A LIVE EVENT.

"If you are out and about on the day you will be able to hear the music all throughout the town.

"We wish to advise you to respect social distancing guidelines and NOT to form in groups along the town.

"Music will be heard on the street from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

"Lastly, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support and we hope to be bigger and better in 2022. Stay safe everyone."