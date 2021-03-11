Two men plead guilty to violent disorder in Tullamore

TULLAMORE Circuit Court was told a man who pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Arden View last year had himself been injured in the incident.

Mark Power, 41, of 119 Arden View, Tullamore appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson on Tuesday and admitted violent disorder in the estate in the town on April 9, 2020.

Defence counsel Geraldine Fitzpatrick told the court that while Mr Power had previous convictions, he had not been in trouble for some time.

Ms Fitzpatrick sought a medical report for the accused because of the injuries he received in the incident which gave rise to the charge.

Judge Johnson adjourned sentence to June 29 next and directed the preparation of the medical report.

He also extended Mr Power's legal aid to cover the cost of the report.

A second man, Sean Power, aged 19 and also of 119 Arden View, Tullamore, was arraigned on Tuesday and likewise pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

He also admitted causing criminal damage and defence counsel Gerard Groarke said that related to damage to a vehicle in the same incident and he had brought €220 to court as compensation.

Mr Groarke said mediation was being organised in the matter and an experienced local mediator had been engaged.

He said a probation report was also being sought by the defence and he noted this was the young man's first time to come before the Circuit Court.

Judge Johnson adjourned sentence in Sean Power's case to June 29.

A number of other individuals are also before the courts in relation to the public order incident in Arden View on April 9 last year.