Change your name to Tullamore to win 'once in a lifetime prize'

A competition is offering a 'once in a lifetime prize' for specific people who change their name to Tullamore.

Being run by Tullamore DEW Irish Whiskey in California, the competition is open to anyone who is willing to change their name from Jameson to Tullamore, and we think they mean permanently!

The prize for the winner and three of their closest friends is a once in a lifetime St. Patrick’s Day experience: a trip to the world’s most exclusive and socially distant Irish Pub, built in the scenic plains of the Mojave Desert and called the 'O'Everyone Pub'.

It is part of a larger 'O'Everyone' campaign being run by Tullamore DEW in America for St Patrick's Day which is offering everyone the chance to get a special personalised bottle of whiskey and a t-shirt with O' before their surname.

For more details on this competition CLICK HERE... but unfortunately, unless you live in Califronia, you won't be able to enter.