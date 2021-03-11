Man admits having cannabis for supply in Offaly

A MAN has pleaded guilty to having cannabis for supply to others in Co Offaly.

Daniel Colsh, 36, of Apartment 1, The Lantern, Kilbride Street, Tullamore, entered his guilty plea when he appeared before Tullamore Circuit Court this morning (Thursday, March 11).

The offence was committed on October 8 last.

Sentencing of Mr Colsh, who is on bail, was adjourned to next Tuesday morning, March 16.