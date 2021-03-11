Essential water works to cause disruption in Offaly village

Irish Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, will commence essential water main replacement works in Rhode next week., to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

The works will involve the replacement of almost 800 meters of old problematic water mains along Main Street and these will be replaced with new, high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes to improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The works will also involve the replacement of 1.2km of old problematic water mains in the Fahy, Ballybritton area which is located east of Rhode. New, high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes will improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage.

"To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, some traffic management will be in place including a stop/go traffic system on Main St, Rhode, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. A road closure will also be in place on a section of road along the R441 in the Fahy, Ballybritton area for the duration of the project. A traffic management plan is in place and has been communicated locally," Irish Water has said.

"The works may involve some short-term supply disruptions which we understand may cause inconvenience. The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-off’s. Irish Water and Offaly County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause.

"The works, which are scheduled to begin on March 15, will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd and are expected to be completed in April. These essential works will be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on Covid-19."

Speaking about the project, Joe Carroll, Irish Water, said: “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver these vital water network improvement improvement works to safeguard the water supply in Offaly”.

