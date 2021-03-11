'Rock Your Socks' Week in Offaly from Monday

Offaly Down Syndrome Association will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, March 21 next , but this year in a brand-new way.

Instead of holding a “Rock Your Socks Day”, they are going to be holding the very first Rock Your Socks Week, where organisers want the good people of Ireland to let their hair down, put on their odd socks and help raise funds and awareness for Offaly Down Syndrome Association.

In 2019 at least 40 schools from around Offaly joined in raising money and having fun. Organisers were also joined by businesses like Tullamore Credit Union, Ulster Bank, Tullamore & District Chamber and An Garda Siochana. In fact, they also had some major celebrities jump on board too. Irish Racehorse Trainer & Former Jockey Willie Mullins, Professional Rugby Union Players Bundee Aki, Rory Best & Ultan Dillane, Irish Singer Songwriters Ryan Sheridan and Simon Casey and the entire 1982 Offaly All-Ireland Hurling Team.

“Unfortunately, 2020 was a bit of a write-off due to Covid-19 Restrictions, so for 2021 we are going to celebrate virtually through the entire week,” said Robbie Donnelly, Chairman of Offaly Down Syndrome Association.

“World Down Syndrome Day once again gives us an amazing opportunity to raise some much-needed funds, which help towards employing teachers for home-schooling our younger members, supplying therapists for speech & language therapy, art therapy and music therapy, assisting families who have just started their Down Syndrome Journey, hold social events for our families, and also help financing education seminars.”

This year, World Down Syndrome Day falls on a Sunday, so they are taking ownership of the entire week from Monday 15th March through till Sunday 21st.

Outlined Robbie: “If any of your readers would like to take part, they just need to throw on a pair of funky odd socks, post a picture onto their own social media pages tagging Offaly Down Syndrome Association, using the hashtag #RockYourSocks4ODS, and donating €4.00 by texting ODS4 to 50300. Text costs €4.00 and Offaly Down Syndrome Association will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service provider is LikeCharity.”